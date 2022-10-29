Day3 Box Office Collection of ‘Thank God’ and ‘Ram Setu’

The Bollywood film actor Ajay Devgn’s “Thank God” and Akshay Kumar’s most recent release, “Ram Setu,” which competed at the box office, have taken in Rs 35.40 crore and Rs 18.25 crore, respectively, since their release on October 25.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh posted the box office results for both films on Twitter.

#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres – which contribute a large chunk – is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 35.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CsezTGsBK2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4DJkRAooqu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an atheist archaeologist who became a believer, is the protagonist of the film “Ram Setu.” He faces a race against time to establish the veracity of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history.

While ‘Thank God’ It is a legally approved remake of the Danish movie Sorte Kugler. Indra Kumar is the director of the fantasy comedy drama movie.

(Inputs from ANI)