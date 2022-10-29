Follow Us:
  Day3 Box Office Collection of 'Thank God' and 'Ram Setu'

The Bollywood film actor Ajay Devgn’s “Thank God” and Akshay Kumar’s most recent release, “Ram Setu,” which competed at the box office, have taken in Rs 35.40 crore and Rs 18.25 crore, respectively, since their release on October 25.

SNS | New Delhi | October 29, 2022 11:08 am

Taran adharsh, Box Office Collection, Thank God, Ram Setu

(Twitter/ @taran_adarsh)

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh posted the box office results for both films on Twitter.

Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an atheist archaeologist who became a believer, is the protagonist of the film “Ram Setu.” He faces a race against time to establish the veracity of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history.

While ‘Thank God’ It is a legally approved remake of the Danish movie Sorte Kugler. Indra Kumar is the director of the fantasy comedy drama movie.

(Inputs from ANI)

