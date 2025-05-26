Subramanian Swamy moves Supreme Court to declare Ram Setu a national monument

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the Central Government for the expeditious consideration of his representation to declare Ram Setu as an ancient monument of national importance and grant it the status of a national monument.

In his latest plea, Dr Swamy submitted that despite the Supreme Court’s direction in January 2023 to submit a representation before the appropriate authority, the Centre has yet to act on his request.

Advertisement

Swamy argued that Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s Bridge, meets all the necessary criteria under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, particularly Sections 3 and 4. These provisions mandate the government to declare ancient structures of historical, artistic, or archaeological significance as monuments of national importance.

Advertisement

“This archaeological site is a matter of faith and shraddha for people who regard Ram Setu as a pilgrimage site,” Swamy stated in his petition.

He further contended that the Central Government is duty-bound to preserve and protect the site from pollution, desecration, or misuse.

Swamy has also sought a direction to the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey and scientific study to establish the antiquity and significance of the structure.

Previously, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the process of declaring Ram Setu a national heritage monument was “underway in the Ministry of Culture.” This response came in connection with an earlier petition by Swamy, in which the apex court advised him to file a formal representation to the government.

In the current petition, Swamy expressed frustration over the Centre’s prolonged inaction, noting that the matter has been pending for over eight years, with no substantial progress, despite preliminary meetings being held by a Union Minister in 2017.

He also pointed out that he had already succeeded in an earlier round of litigation, in which the Centre formally acknowledged the existence of Ram Setu. However, despite this admission, no concrete steps have been taken to confer national monument status on the site.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals connecting Pamban Island (Rameswaram) off the southeastern coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island off the northwestern coast of Sri Lanka. The structure holds immense religious and cultural significance, particularly among Hindus, as it is believed to have been constructed by Lord Rama’s army, according to the epic Ramayana.