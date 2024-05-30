Da’Vine Joy Randolph joins Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen in rom-com ‘Eternity’

Oscar-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been roped in to star in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Eternity’.

Directed by David Freyne, the film also stars Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner, reports Variety.

This project marks Randolph’s first feature film with A24 Production. The plot of ‘Eternity’ remains under wraps, but it is described as a romantic comedy in which characters must decide who they want to spend eternity with.

Advertisement

As per Variety, A24 is financing the film and partnering with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White under their production company Star Thrower Entertainment.

Olsen and Teller will also serve as executive producers. ‘Eternity’ is set to begin production this summer.

Randolph gained widespread attention with her breakout role on Broadway as psychic Oda Mae Brown in 2012’s ‘Ghost: The Musical’, earning a Tony Award nomination. The role led to memorable film performances, including ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ with Eddie Murphy and ‘The Lost City’ alongside Sandra Bullock.

The Philadelphia-born actress captured hearts and critical acclaim with her role as a grieving cafeteria manager in Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’, earning over 70 critics’ prizes and winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

She will also be in the running for her first Emmy nod in the guest comedy actress category for her role as Detective Donna Williams on the third season of Hulu’s mystery comedy ‘Only Murders in the