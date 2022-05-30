David Harbour actor Stranger Things on struggle with mental illness

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has described being mentally ill as “a natural condition of poverty” while reflecting on fame as the popular series returns to Netflix.

David Harbour has done fantastic work in stranger things 4 and is appreciated by everyone after the series was released this Friday. He admitted that he never thought Stranger Things would be successful, but it has won multiple Emmys and received four Golden Globe nominations.

Harbour, 47, found fame for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the science fiction drama series Stranger Things and also hit the headlines when he married British pop star Lily Allen.

However, he has reflected on how becoming successful later in life affected his mental health over the years due to “worries over not having enough money to live on”.

Speaking to the Big Issue magazine about his experience of living with bipolar disorder, he said: “My particular big issue is what society would call mental illness.

“I was diagnosed at 26 as bipolar after an episode that landed me in an institution.

“I have definitely been in and out of the system. And there were times in my life where very easily I could have ended up on the streets, but I luckily had a family who could support me through those lean and very trying times.”