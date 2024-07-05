David and Victoria Beckham recreate wedding photos for 25th anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham took a delightful trip down memory lane by recreating their iconic wedding photos to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The couple, known for their style and charisma, shared this special moment with their fans on social media, donning their memorable purple outfits from their big day.

Victoria humorously admitted that back then, they “didn’t know about fashion,” yet their bold choices have become legendary. The recreated photos featured Victoria in an Antonio Berardi gown, complete with a floral ruffled neckline and a daring split, paired with stylish heels. David complemented her look with a sharp purple suit and matching suede shoes. The couple posed elegantly on golden thrones reminiscent of those they sat on 25 years ago.

Victoria, ever the fashion icon, shared in a joint post, “Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!” This playful comment highlighted their enduring style and the fun they have together.

Their original wedding, held in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, was a grand affair that cost nearly £1 million (approximately $1.2 million). Wedding organizer Peregrine Armstrong-Jones recalled Victoria’s desire for a “really private and unique” venue, surrounded by lush greenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

David made a grand entrance in a £230,000 ($293,000) Bentley Azure, dressed in a cream suit by Timothy Everett. Victoria arrived in style, wearing a stunning Vera Wang gown, and was driven in a Bentley Arnage. Adding a regal touch to her bridal ensemble, she wore a custom-made diamond-and-gold crown by Slim Barrett, a designer who had also created accessories for Princess Diana.

Over the years, the Beckhams have built a beautiful family, now parents to four children: Brooklyn, 25; Romeo, 21; Cruz, 19; and Harper Seven, 12. Their eldest, Brooklyn, was born just a few months before their wedding, marking the beginning of their journey as a family.

As they look back on 25 years of marriage, the Beckhams continue to embrace nostalgia. Victoria, a renowned British fashion designer, and David, a retired professional athlete, have made it a part of their brand to cherish and celebrate their past. This anniversary celebration is a testament to their love story, enduring style, and the joy they find in reminiscing about the moments that have defined their lives together.