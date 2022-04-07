Dasvi Review: Abhishek as politician conveys the importance of education

Abhishek and Yami are back with a comedy piece that coveys a very serious message on the importance of education. Tushar Jalota’s directorial debut, which is being streamed on JioCinema and Netflix, is based on a story idea by Ram Bajpai and a screenplay by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. It has released on 7th April. Here is the Dasvi review.

The narrative of Dasvi revolves around Ganga Ram Choudhary (Abhishek Bachchan) who is the proudly semi-literate chief minister of the fictitious Harit Pradesh. He wins many elections despite not studying beyond the eighth standard. But unfortunately is arrested for a scam and this crumbles his pride. Ganga Ram hands over the reins to his submissive wife Bimla (Nimrat Kaur) and impatiently waits for bail.

In the jail, Ganga Ram encounters super-strict Jyoti (Yami Gautam Dhar) who torments Ganga Ram. Meanwhile, on the other side Ganga Ram’s wife, Bimla settles and she even gets a statue of herself installed, and dreams of being at Madame Tussauds! A striking reflection of what we have been seeing in the higher echelons of political power.

Ganga Ram has his own moment of edification when he decides to take the tenth-standard exam. An excuse to escape work duties in prison leads to Ganga Ram’s transformation from a garden-variety corrupt politician into an enlightened mass leader.

The film delivers a yarn about a political leader who rediscovers the joys of learning in prison with an ostentatious wink and a big grin. One would be tempted to give Dasvi a little concession, because it is a spoof, although it could have been more evenly tempered, and paid greater care to performances.

Bachchan is far better than what we have seen of him in earlier works. Yami Gautam, however, is still to come anywhere near the style and substance of her debut outing, Vicky Donor. However, Kaur is splendid, transforming from a meek housewife to a haughty politician, who quickly learns the ropes of the game and understands how the system can be twisted for personal gains.

Here is the trailer: