Daniel Craig returns in ‘Wake up dead man: A knives out mystery’

Rian Johnson’s whodunit film series is soon going to engross fans with its third installment, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ The 2025 release will take Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the eccentric detective, on his most anticipated and thrilling journey yet. Set in London, the list of suspects grows with each passing day.

In the latest developments, ‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington and ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ star Glenn Close have joined the ensemble cast. Previously, Variety reported that ‘Ripley’ and ‘Sherlock’ star Andrew Scott had joined the upcoming murder party Johnson has curated for his fans.

Daniel Craig and Scott will reunite after their collaboration on the James Bond film ‘Spectre.’ The film will also feature Josh O’Connor, recently seen in ‘Challengers,’ and ‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny. Naturally, Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc will return in the pivotal role.

Rian Johnson, who helmed the first two installments, will once again take the reins as writer and director. He is also set to produce the film alongside Ram Bergman. Production is set to begin soon, and fans will be able to catch the film on Netflix.

The franchise began with the 2019 film ‘Knives Out,’ which starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans, alongside Craig and others. The film, developed with a budget of $40 million, grossed $312.9 million at the box office. The first installment solved the murder of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), with his entire family and his nurse as suspects.

Following the success of the first film, Netflix acquired the rights to the franchise and released the second film, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ on its platform. The film starred Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Madelyn Cline, among others.

While the release date and other important details of the whodunit remain a mystery for fans, the third film is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with another thrilling investigation led by Benoit Blanc.