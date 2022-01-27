Daler Mehndi successfully hosts first Metaverse Concert on Republic Day

The first-ever Metaverse Concert was a stellar success thanks to the unique music style of “Daler Mehndi”, which captivated the attention of 20 million viewers worldwide

Daler Mehndi is known for brilliantly immersing audiences in his magical world by magnificently captivating them with his high-octane performance style and trendsetting approach in the music realm. This year, he was invited to perform at the first-ever Indian Metaverse Concert on the 73rd Republic Day celebrating the arrival of India in the digital space. As he flawlessly infused patriotic fervor with beats and moves reminiscent of a bygone era, he delighted his fans beyond their imaginations. The fans chose different avatars and dance actions as they participated virtually in the concert.

It was a historic event that broke records by attracting audiences globally – watched by over 20 million people worldwide and logged on by over 200K fans in one go such that the servers crashed.

It was truly a treat for the audience to see Daler Mehndi on stage in his avatar, “Namo Namo” was the first song performed by the ‘Bahubali’ singer. The crowd also got to see him perform songs, “India India” and “Jago India”, followed by several others. But that’s not all! He also dropped a few NFTs between his performances, which his fans loved!

Hosted at PartyNite.io, the platform had several interface options available including an island, campfire, amphitheater, lounge, and cruise ship as well as Dragonpur from Chhota Bheem, where attendees created avatars of their choice. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based gaming company, designed Daler Mehndi’s virtual avatar through state-of-the-art AI technology that captured his actions and patterns.

Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian artist to perform at a Metaverse concert, joining in the leagues of Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande on the list of artists who have already appeared in Metaverse concerts.