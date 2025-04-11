NCW condemns the threats against Apoorva Mukhija over the IGT row; Demands action

Following the ‘India’s Got Latent’ row which primarily targeted Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija also faced a row of criticism. She subsequently deleted a lot of her posts on Instagram and kept a low profile. Mukhija recently returned to the platform. Her first post is a compilation of myriad screenshots about the threats against her on social media. From comments to direct messages, she has received several death, rape, and acid attack threats. Sharing the chilling details, Mukhija noted that this is not even 1% of the threats against her. Following this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of online threats.

In the released statement, the NCB strongly condemned the horrific threats sent to Apoorva Mukhija. “The NCW strongly condemns such despicable behaviour and reiterates that in no civilised society should any woman feel unsafe, whether in the physical world or online. It is the duty of law enforcement authorities to ensure that the perpetrators hiding behind digital screens are identified and held accountable under the law. Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)



The body also noted that it summoned Mukhija over her comments at the show. However, in no case, are such threats acceptable. The commission noted that it “summoned Mukhija for her crude remarks made during a public show, to which she appeared before the Commission and tendered an apology for her actions. However, under no circumstances can online abuse, especially in the form of rape threats, be justified or overlooked.”

The NCB also wrote to DGP Maharashtra directing them to immediately initiate a thorough investigation. The commission also directed the DGP to extend all necessary support and security to the influencer. “NCW remains committed to safeguarding the dignity and rights of women across all platforms and calls for collective responsibility from social media companies, law enforcement, and society at large to build a safe digital environment for women.”

Recently, police registered complaints against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka ‘BeerBiceps’, influencer Apoorva Mukhija who goes by the name ‘Rebel Kid,’ and comedian Samay Raina. The row is over their comments on India’s Got Latent show. The police booked them for using offensive and abusive language on the show, which sparked a massive outrage.

Also Read: “Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected,” says Tahira Kashyap