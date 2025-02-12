Chiranjeevi attracts flak for being scared that Ram Charan might have another daughter

Megastar Chiranjeevi has sparked a row of criticism for his sexist remarks. The actor stated that his house feels like a ladies’ hostel and he wants Ram Charan to have a son to perpetuate his legacy. The Telugu star was at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event when he spoke about not having a grandson to take his legacy forward.

At the event, Chiranjeevi said that he is surrounded by women in his house. He also expressed his fear that his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. “When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters. It feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl.” Ram Charan and Upasna Konidela welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara in 2023.

Apart from son Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela. Sreeja has two daughters, Naviksha and Nivrati. Meanwhile, Sushmita also has two daughters, Samara and Samhitha.

The actor’s comment didn’t sit well with social media users. Netizens soon started pointing out the inherent sexism and misogyny in his statement. One user penned, “It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event?”

Another wrote, “The post highlights an issue that’s unfortunately still prevalent in 2025. It’s disheartening to see someone of Chiranjeevi’s stature perpetuate outdated gender biases. The obsession with a male heir is not only disappointing but also a reflection of a societal mindset that needs urgent change.”

A user noted, “His grand daughter could also take his legacy forward. He only have to look at how his daughter-in-law and her siblings are successful in taking Apollo forward or Ashwini Dutt’s children. Regressive thinking.” One user stated, “Past few Days Chiranjeevi is going south of his image!! Including vulgarity words on stage. Commenting on Girl childs as not heir. Telling about illegal affairs. He was not seen as support his Brother fighter Pawan Kalyan Garu at times needs but Claims Janasena as his own Now.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s last was ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Bhola Shankar’ in 2023. While the former emerged as a hit, the latter proved to be a dud. Moving ahead, he will star in ‘Vishwambhara’ with Vassishta at the helm. On the other hand, Ram Charan’s last was ‘Game Changer’ which failed at the box office.