‘Saaree’ trailer: Ram Gopal Varma’s psycho-thriller on social media obsession

The trailer for ‘Saaree’, an upcoming multilingual psycho-thriller, has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts.

The film, which delves into the dark side of social media and its dangerous consequences, is directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and produced by Ravi Shankar Varma under the banner of RGV Aarvi Productions LLP. Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his gripping narratives, is presenting the film.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Varma explained that ‘Saaree’ explores how innocent relationships fostered online can spiral into terrifying consequences.

Ready to release on February 28 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film tackles the theme of obsessive online behavior in today’s digital age.

SAAREE film deals with the DANGERS of SOCIAL MEDIA where people get into innocent relationships leading to frightening consequences

Film releasing in Hindi , Telugu ,Tamil and Malayalam on Feb 28 th https://t.co/E4711oA1cs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 12, 2025

The ‘Saaree’ trailer introduces us to a photographer who becomes infatuated with a woman in a saree. What begins as harmless admiration soon evolves into an unhealthy obsession.

He starts stalking her on social media, and the film traces the chilling aftermath of this fixation. The suspenseful storyline promises a deep dive into the perils of online relationships.

Aaradhya Devi, who plays the woman at the center of the stalker’s obsession, is a new face in the industry. Formerly known as SreeLakshmi, Aaradhya was selected for the role through a unique corporate selection process at the RGV DEN.

Her discovery came through an Instagram reel, forwarded to Ram Gopal Varma. Satya Yadu portrays the obsessed stalker, and both Aaradhya and Satya were reportedly the unanimous choices for their respective roles.

The supporting cast includes Sahil Sambhyal, Appaji Ambarish, and Kalpalatha, adding to the intrigue of the thriller. The film’s music is composed by Anand, while cinematography is handled by Sabari.

Editing duties are shared by Giri Krishna Kamal and Perampally Rajesh.