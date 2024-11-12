Chef Kunal Kapoor shares story of his family’s 1940 kadhai

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor recently opened up about one of his most cherished possessions—a 1940 kadhai that has been in his family for generations.

In the latest episode of ‘Million Dollar Listing India’, Kapoor shared the emotional story behind this heirloom, which has a special connection to both his family history and his personal journey.

The kadhai, which was passed down by Kapoor’s grandmother, was brought over during the Partition. For Kunal, it represents not just a piece of his family’s culinary traditions, but also the strength and perseverance of his ancestors.

Reflecting on its significance, he said, “My grandmother had it with her since pre-Partition, and it’s been a constant in our family’s kitchen ever since. I was extremely close to my grandmother, and this kadhai reminds me of the countless hours we spent together in the kitchen. It’s a symbol of our family’s resilience, courage, and love.”

The kadhai has witnessed a lot over the years, from its early days in Lahore to the humble kitchens of India.

Chef Kunal Kapoor shared how cooking with it today feels like continuing a legacy, one that carries the weight of history and the stories of generations before him. “It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, there’s always hope, love, and something precious to hold onto,” he said.

Kunal’s story adds a deeply personal layer to his participation in ‘Million Dollar Listing India’, a reality show that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. The show follows six top Indian realtors, including Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, and Karuna Gidwani, as they navigate intense negotiations and fierce competition in a booming real estate market.

Kunal recently teamed up with realtor Hem Batra to search for the perfect home, blending his personal story with the world of luxury properties.