Kunal Kapoor on his ‘comeback’ in Jewel Thief

Long time no see, Kunal, where have you been hiding your talented self? The last time I saw you was in Ankahee Kahaniyan. Why are you so picky?

Hiding? I’ve been standing in plain sight, it’s just that the spotlight hasn’t been on me. People assume that because you’re not seen, you’re not connected to the industry. But I always am. Constantly working on getting better at what I do. At the same time, I’ve got a writers’ room. We are creating scripts, some that I want to act in, some produce. The idea was that if you can’t find the scripts you have your heart in, you need to develop the work you believe in.

What gravitated you towards Jewel Thief, and how pivotal is your role?

What drew me to this project was the opportunity to break away from my usual character types. Throughout my career, I’ve often been cast as characters who embody thoughtfulness, the poet, the philosopher, the voice of reason. My character Vikram represents a complete departure from that pattern. He’s defined by actions rather than words, there’s an economy to his expression that I found compelling. I’ve essentially traded poetic monologues for punch lines in this role.

What was it like working with other talented actors like Saif and Jaideep?

Though my character spends most of the film in pursuit rather than sharing many scenes with them, the experience of working alongside both Saif and Jaideep was great. What struck me about Saif was how he commands attention without ever demanding it. There’s an effortlessness to his presence. While some stars feel they need to assert their status on set, Saif simply immerses himself in the work, and people naturally gravitate toward him. Beyond his talent, he’s genuinely great company. Jaideep possesses this remarkable quality of authentic presence, both on camera and off. He has mastered the art of simply being, which is perhaps the most difficult skill for an actor to cultivate.

How do you assess your career so far? Don’t you think you have not done enough work?

It’s been a mixed bag, honestly, equal parts gratifying and frustrating. In pure quantity? Definitely not as much as I would like. People often ask if I’m being too selective, but it’s more like I haven’t had enough good scripts to choose from. A movie set is my favourite place in the world. It’s truly where I feel most alive. I’ve had a 25-year love affair with cinema, evolving from production assistant to assistant director and now actor. But I know the best is yet to come.

How conducive is the OTT platform to good work?

It’s definitely opened up the possibilities of different stories and opportunities for actors that weren’t available earlier. When I started off, you had to fit in. I think with the OTT platforms, there is a lot of room for the misfits as well.

What after Jewel Thief?

There is a film with Chiranjeevi sir called Vishwambara. It’s the kind of role I’ve never played before, and I don’t think I’ll ever get a chance to. I’m looking forward to seeing how people respond to that. And then there is Ramayana.