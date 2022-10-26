Cheers to the first Diwali of the newly wedded B-Town Couple

This Diwali is marked as the first Diwali for many married Bollywood couples including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, etc.

Here’s how your favorite Bollywood couples celebrated their Diwali

Actress Katrina Kaif shared adorable pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal. the couple wore beautiful golden outfits

Whereas Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of them doing Lakshmi Pooja and captioned the picture as, “Lakshmi Puja was done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Deepawali to all of you from us. ✨❤️”

Newly married couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a reel with them in their Diwali outfits

Ali Fazal shared a post from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash with a beautiful caption for the designer

He captioned the post as, “Abu sandeep – you all are class. Seldom we find love like this. I am so happy you chose us and we you. We couldnt have had our wedding any other way. Yeh silsila lamba chalega ab, aapko ab humein jhelna padega zindagi bhar. Hum nibhaane waalon mein se hain. Thank you for having us at home for diwali. Jayaji, you are the sweetest. Thank you for your blessings. Swara we love you u know that.”

Mouni Roy shared her Diwali pictures from Istanbul, Turkey

She captioned the post as, “You light a lamp with a smile, bring new happiness in life, forgetting your sorrows and pains, embrace everyone, and celebrate this Diwali with love ✨ Happy Diwali to all of you ✨”

Farhan Akhtar shared picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar and caption the post as, ” Happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones. May the year ahead be filled with light, peace and prosperity. ”