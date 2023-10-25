‘Carry On Jatta’ franchise expands with ‘Carry On Jattiye’

Actor, singer and producer Gippy Grewal has announced expansion of his ‘Carry On Jatta’ franchise but with a twist.

Jattiye will replace Jatt in the new franchise titled ‘Carry On Jattiye’.

Directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija, the movie will star Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi.

Advertisement

Grewal said, “Carry On Jattiye as the name suggests will have a female protagonist in the titular character. It’s a wonderful story and we hope to make a film as funny and entertaining as the previous franchises.”

The announcement is also interesting as this is the first time Grewal’s Humble Motion Pictures is associating with a major Bollywood studio for a film.

Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Panorama Studios is known to have produced some on the most successful biggies like Drishyam franchise, ‘Raid’, ‘Section 375’, Pyaar Ka Panchnama franchise and ‘Omkara’ to name a few.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, added, “We are happy to come on board for his immensely popular franchise. Panorama Studios is known for backing films that are known for its content. With COJ as our first association with Humble Motion Pictures, we are looking forward to an exciting journey with Gippy Grewal who is a much loved star all across the country.”

‘Carry On Jatta 3’ that released in June was the first Punjabi film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

‘Carry On Jattiye’ began its shoot in London two days ago.