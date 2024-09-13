Cardi B welcomes 3rd child with Offset amid divorce

Cardi B has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, on September 7, 2024, just weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos on September 12 that showcased her in a hospital bed, cradling her newborn in a vibrant robe, radiating happiness.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, especially since Cardi had recently revealed her split from Offset after six years of marriage. In the series of intimate snapshots, Offset, 32, can also be seen lovingly holding their new daughter, emphasizing that, despite their personal challenges, they are united in their joy as parents.

Advertisement

Cardi expressed her delight with a touching caption: “The prettiest lil’ thing 9/7/24 .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The couple already has two children together: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3. In the hospital photos, the family gathers around the new baby, with Kulture even cradling her younger sister.

The news of Cardi’s pregnancy initially broke in early August, following her announcement on Instagram that she was expecting again. Her post reflected a mix of emotions, celebrating new beginnings while acknowledging the recent end of her marriage. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” she wrote, clearly cherishing the impact her children have on her life.

However, the timing of her pregnancy announcement was particularly notable as it came just a day after filing for divorce from Offset, raising eyebrows and prompting speculation. A representative clarified that the split was not due to infidelity rumors but rather a culmination of issues over time. “It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming,” they stated.

In a candid moment later that month, Cardi B opened up about a challenging experience during her pregnancy, sharing that she had suffered a “freak accident” that left her briefly “paralyzed” and threatened the pregnancy. Speaking in an X Spaces chat, she recounted the ordeal with a mix of humor and vulnerability, stating, “I had a f—king freak accident. I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt.” Fortunately, she revealed, both she and the baby were okay after the scare, adding a light-hearted touch as she joked about seeking more pain relief if needed.