Cardi B drops hints on long-awaited sophomore album

In a recent update that’s got fans buzzing, Cardi B has shed some light on the status of her much-anticipated second album. The rapper and singer, known for her bold personality and chart-topping hits, has been working on this project for several years, and it seems like it’s finally nearing completion.

Cardi took to social media to drop a hint about the album’s progress. The excitement started when a fan shared a playful post on X (formerly Twitter), showing someone holding a bag and heading to France to find a coveted Hermes bag for Cardi B. The caption read, “I’m on my way to France to see if I can find Cardi the Hermes bag that she wants.. @iamcardib I got you sis.”

If you find me the bag I’ll release my album cover https://t.co/BinHrxVRsR Advertisement — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 17, 2024

Cardi responded with a tweet that stirred up a lot of buzz. She wrote, “If you find me the bag I’ll release my album cover.” This playful exchange led to speculation that the album cover is already done and just awaiting the final touch.

Fans quickly jumped in, asking if the album cover was indeed ready. Cardi confirmed in a reply, “Album covers are taken…I just don’t know which to pick.”

This comes after Cardi’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast in July, where the conversation turned to her forthcoming album. Joe Budden, the show’s host, made a bold statement, suggesting that we might never see another album from Cardi. Cardi didn’t take this lightly, firing back on social media with her frustrations. She accused Budden of persistently criticizing her and comparing her unfavorably to other female rappers, which she felt was unwarranted and unjust.

Back in May, Cardi had already hinted at changes to her release plans. She reversed her earlier promise to release the album in 2024, announcing that she would be taking a break from album production for the year. Instead, she planned to focus on completing feature projects, traveling, and enjoying her summer.

Despite these delays and setbacks, Cardi B’s latest comments and playful interactions suggest that her sophomore album might be closer than fans think. As she navigates the final stages of production and finalizes the album cover, anticipation continues to build. Whether or not the Hermes bag will play a role in the album’s release, Cardi’s updates have certainly added a layer of excitement to her upcoming project.