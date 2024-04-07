Cardi B teases highly anticipated second album

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rap sensation, recently took to social media to celebrate the sixth anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy.’ This album, which hit the scene back in 2018, not only soared to the top of the Billboard 200 but also nabbed Cardi a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019. It was a game-changer, boasting chart-toppers like ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘I Like It,’ which dominated the Hot 100 charts.

In her heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the massive success of her debut while giving fans a peek into what’s brewing for her highly anticipated second album. “6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!” she exclaimed. “6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year… it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited,” she teased.

Despite her hectic schedule, Cardi B has been tantalizing fans with glimpses of her new music. Her latest single, ‘Enough (Miami),’ along with its eye-catching music video, dropped on March 15 to rave reviews. And just a couple of weeks before that, she blessed us with a fiery freestyle track called ‘Like What.’

But that’s not all – Cardi’s been busy collaborating too. She lent her infectious energy to the opening track, ‘Punteria,’ on Shakira’s latest album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ which hit the airwaves on March 22.

As for the release date of her second album, Cardi B’s keeping that under wraps for now. But her cryptic hints and teasers have definitely sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting what she has in store for her next musical adventure. The anticipation is real!