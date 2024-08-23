Cardi B reveals anemia complications amid 3rd pregnancy

Cardi B recently opened up about the challenges of her current pregnancy, revealing that she is “slightly anemic” due to the condition. The rapper and singer, who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, clarified that her noticeably paler complexion is linked to this health issue rather than any cosmetic changes. In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi addressed rumors about skin bleaching, dismissing them as baseless. She explained that the anemia has left her feeling drained, with visible effects like sunken eyes and greenish veins.

The announcement of Cardi B’s pregnancy coincided with her filing for divorce from Offset, creating a whirlwind of media speculation. Despite the personal upheaval, Cardi has remained transparent about her journey, sharing her struggles and triumphs with fans. She expressed gratitude for the support she has received and highlighted the significant impact of her growing family on her life and career.

Cardi B, who already shares two children with Offset—daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2—has been open about her mixed emotions regarding the end of her marriage. On August 1, she took to Instagram to reflect on her experiences, celebrating the new beginnings her current situation represents. Cardi emphasized the personal growth she has experienced and the renewed strength she feels, thanks to her family and their support.

In her Instagram post, Cardi B acknowledged the difficulty of balancing her personal life with her career but expressed optimism about the future. Her openness about her health and personal life continues to resonate with fans, who appreciate her candidness and resilience.