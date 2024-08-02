Cardi B announces pregnancy day ater filing for divorce from Offset

In a surprising turn of events, Cardi B has revealed she is expecting her third child, just one day after filing for divorce from her husband, Offset. The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram to share the joyous news with her fans.

Cardi B, known for her candid social media presence, posted a series of photos showcasing her growing baby bump, all while dressed in a vibrant red outfit. Her heartfelt caption expressed gratitude for the support and hinted at a new beginning. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” Cardi wrote.

She went on to reflect on the love and strength she has gained and praised her supporters for reminding her that she can balance her career, personal life, and family.

This announcement comes on the heels of Cardi B filing for divorce from Offset, her husband of six years. A spokesperson for Cardi B confirmed the separation, emphasizing that the decision was not influenced by rumors of infidelity but was a long-standing issue that needed addressing. Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their two children, son Wave Set, 2 1/2, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6. Offset, who is also a father to four children from previous relationships, will be involved in the custody discussions.

In December 2023, Cardi B had first hinted at her single status during an Instagram Live session, although she was unsure how to publicly disclose her relationship status at the time. She had also subtly indicated the separation through her social media activities, including unfollowing Offset and posting ambiguous comments.

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been notably tumultuous, marked by periods of separation and reconciliation. The couple initially married in September 2017 and faced numerous challenges, including publicized issues of infidelity. They briefly separated in 2018 but reunited only to see Cardi B file for divorce again in September 2020—a decision they later reversed. Their most recent split, however, appears to be final.

As Cardi navigates this personal transition, her announcement of a new baby signals a fresh chapter in her life. Fans and followers will be closely watching how she balances her family life with her career and the upcoming arrival of her new child.