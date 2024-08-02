Janet Yang re-elected as Academy president for third term

In a recent decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Janet Yang has been re-elected as the Academy’s president, marking her third term in the role. Yang, a renowned film producer, has been a prominent figure in the industry, and her continued leadership is set to guide the Academy through another crucial phase.

Joining Yang in key board positions are several other notable figures. Lesley Barber takes on the role of Vice President and Chair of the Membership Committee, while DeVon Franklin steps in as Vice President and Chair of the Equity and Inclusion Committee. Donna Gigliotti, who will serve as Vice President/Treasurer, will oversee the Finance Committee, and Lynette Howell Taylor assumes the role of Vice President and Chair of the Awards Committee. Howard A. Rodman will serve as Vice President/Secretary and Chair of the Governance Committee.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer expressed enthusiasm about Yang’s re-election, stating, “I am happy to have Janet return as Academy President for a third term to continue our great work of the past two years.” He also highlighted his excitement about the new board officers, noting their dedication and the collaborative efforts ahead. Kramer emphasized the Academy’s ongoing mission to serve its global membership, celebrate international filmmaking, and maintain its financial health.

Yang’s re-election extends her tenure as a Governor-at-Large, a position she has held for six years. This marks a continuation of her influential role within the Academy. Meanwhile, Franklin, Howell Taylor, and Rodman are continuing in their positions from previous terms, while Gigliotti is returning to an officer role she has held before. Barber, on the other hand, is new to this particular board position.

Janet Yang has been a member of the Producer’s Branch since 2002 and has an impressive portfolio that includes films such as “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt.” Her work on “Over the Moon” earned an Oscar nomination, and she won an Emmy for her role in the HBO program “Indictment: The McMartin Trial.”

The Academy has specific term limits for its board members, with a maximum of 12 years, including up to two consecutive or non-consecutive three-year terms, followed by a two-year hiatus. Officers can serve up to four consecutive one-year terms. This structured approach ensures a dynamic and evolving leadership within the Academy.

As the Academy moves forward, Yang and her team are ready to continue shaping the future of the film industry, maintaining their commitment to excellence and innovation.