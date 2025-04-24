Cannes 2025: Full movie list revealed, don’t miss out!

Cannes Film Festival 2025 is already shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with some exciting additions to its official selection.

Among the most anticipated is ‘Die, My Love’, a psychological thriller from Lynne Ramsay, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. This film will certainly raise eyebrows, as both Lawrence and Pattinson bring their intense acting chops to the screen. The film recently screened for the Cannes committee, making it one of the major highlights for the upcoming festival.

But that’s not all—Kristen Stewart also makes her mark at Cannes with ‘The Chronology of Water’, which will be featured in the Un Certain Regard section. Stewart’s directorial venture, based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, is generating buzz for its poignant portrayal of identity, love, and self-discovery.

Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!’ is also in the lineup, making its appearance in the Midnight section. Known for his work with his brother Joel, Ethan Coen ventures into solo filmmaking with this project, which promises to be a thrilling ride for late-night festivalgoers.

The competition is fierce in the official selection, with Saeed Roustaee’s ‘Mother and Child’ in the running for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Other films in the Un Certain Regard section include Anna Cazenave Cambet’s ‘Love Me Tender’, Simon Mesa Soto’s ‘Un Poeta’, and Pedro Pinho’s ‘O Riso E A Faca (Le Rire et le Couteau)’. The prestigious section will also showcase Hlynur Palmason’s ‘Astin Sem Eftir Er’ and Lav Diaz’s ‘Magalhaes’ in a festival premiere.

Cannes 2025 is also set to spotlight some incredible talents from around the world. Koji Fukada’s ‘Renai Saiban’ and Vincent Mael Cardona’s ‘Le Roi Soleil’ will add to the rich diversity of films. Meanwhile, the Midnight section will continue to thrill with unexpected gems like ‘Honey Don’t!’.

This year, the festival will see a record number of female directors competing, with Ramsay joining the ranks of talented women like Carla Simon (‘Romeria’), Kelly Reichardt (‘The Mastermind’), and Julia Ducournau (‘Alpha’), making her the seventh female director to compete at the prestigious festival.

And it wouldn’t be Cannes without a healthy dose of Hollywood star power. ‘Die, My Love’ will bring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, but the U.S. presence doesn’t end there. Tom Cruise is going to premiere ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, and Denzel Washington will star in Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’. Other big names include Jodie Foster in ‘Vie Privee’, a crime comedy by Rebecca Zlotowski, and Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’.

Additionally, Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ will feature an all-star ensemble, including Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson, who will also attend with her directorial debut ‘Eleanor the Great’ in the Un Certain Regard section.

With the festival taking place from May 13 to 24, the countdown to this cinematic celebration is officially on!