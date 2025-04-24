CID silent episode: Prepare for the ultimate crime thriller with no dialogue at all!

The iconic Indian crime drama ‘CID’ has dropped dialogue altogether for an upcoming episode—and no, it’s not due to a sound issue! The legendary show is taking storytelling to an entirely new level with its first-ever silent episode, a move that’s got CID fans curious.

The episode is set inside a high-tech escape room called The Silent Den, where what starts as a playful birthday party quickly spirals into a chilling mystery.

Advertisement

No voices. No dramatic one-liners. Just glances, gestures, CCTV footage, and forensic clues to guide our favorite crime-solvers through a twisted maze of deception.

Advertisement

Senior Inspector Daya, played by the ever-intense Dayanand Shetty, opened up about the creative leap. “In all these years of breaking down doors and chasing criminals, this was something totally different. We had no dialogues to rely on, just emotions and instincts. It felt raw. It felt real,” he shared. “As an actor, it was like stepping into uncharted territory. You strip everything down to your expressions and body language. It was one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done on the show.”

That’s saying a lot, considering ‘CID’ has been solving crimes since the late ’90s and holds a cult-like following. But for the team behind the scenes, this wasn’t just a gimmick. It was an experiment in emotional storytelling.

Adding to the excitement, Aditya Srivastava, who plays the sharp-eyed Senior Inspector Abhijeet, called the CID silent episode “a completely new experience” for both cast and audience.

“We’ve always said that emotions are the heart of any story. This time, we’re letting those emotions speak without any words,” he explained. “It’s risky, yes—but it’s that very risk that makes it beautiful. We wanted to try something different for the people who’ve stayed with us through every plot twist, every villain reveal, every door-kick. This one’s for them.”