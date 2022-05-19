Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sizzles in bold black mini dress

TV actor Hina Khan is walking for the second time on the Cannes film festival’s red carpet, and this time she is all in the mood to slay there with her bold black look. After a lovely first appearance in a red outfit from Rami Al Ali, she stepped out in black for her second outing.

The actress oozed glam in a voguish black ensemble in her new pictures. She clad herself in an oomph-exuding mini dress featuring a semi-sheer bodice. A black tulle train further added a dash of drama to her look.

This dress was a customized one from Fovari Official. The gown had a sheer top half with a skirt with slits. It gave her a good glimpse of her toned physique. She teamed it with some jewelry pieces but let the dress stand out and how. Hina Khan’s somewhat Gothic makeup was done by Liz Bomben who has worked with Hina Khan before. Surely, it is one deadly combination.

Taking to her Insta Handle Hina Khan wrote an equally impressive caption for her pics. Take a look here:

On Wednesday, Hina made a strong statement in Cannes as she slipped into a flowy pleated gown.

