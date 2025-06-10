BTS stars RM and V complete military service, fans celebrate their return

It’s a big day for the BTS ARMY! RM and V, two beloved members of the global K-Pop sensation BTS, have officially wrapped up their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Their return marks a key moment for fans worldwide who have eagerly awaited their comeback.

Advertisement

After serving for 18 months, RM and V of BTS discharged on Tuesday at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. Dressed in their military uniforms, the two idols stepped out to warm welcomes from fellow soldiers and a virtual flood of love from fans across the globe.

Advertisement

In a sweet, memorable moment, RM treated those present to a saxophone performance, while V stood close by, holding a bouquet of flowers, soaking in the emotional atmosphere.

Photos and videos from the discharge quickly swept across social media platforms. Fans, unable to be there physically, celebrated online by trending hashtags and sharing heartfelt messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK 전정국 (@jeon.jungkooki.97)

Despite the temptation to gather at the site, most fans honored BIGHIT Music’s earlier request to avoid visiting in person, understanding the safety concerns and respecting the privacy of the occasion.

Ahead of RM and V’s return, BIGHIT Music had issued a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), asking fans to stay away from the discharge locations.

“Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook’s discharge,” the statement emphasized.

The company highlighted that overcrowding could lead to potential safety risks and that the health and security of both the artists and their supporters were the highest priority.

Instead, BIGHIT encouraged fans to send their love from afar.

RM and V began their service in December 2023, though they stationed in different divisions. Not long after, fellow members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together.

Their discharge will take place on June 11, just around the corner. Suga, who has been fulfilling his duty in an alternative service role due to a previous shoulder surgery, will complete his service on June 21.

With four members now out and the rest soon to follow, the countdown to BTS’s full reunion is officially underway.

Although there’s no confirmed date yet, the group is likely to reunite in 2025.