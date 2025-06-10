Raagraanis: Bollywood singers and Grammy nominee unite for unique EP

A group of singers has come together to create something truly unique in the Indian music scene. Bollywood vocalists Himani Kapoor, Prajakta Shukre, Pratibha Singh Baghel, and Kalpana Gandharv have teamed up with Grammy-nominated vocalist Varijashree Venugopal for a special musical project titled ‘Raagraanis’. It is a tribute to the strength, grace, and diversity of women’s voices in music.

The album, produced by Sufiscore in collaboration with Namyoho Studios, is an EP featuring five carefully curated tracks that blend the richness of Indian classical ragas with modern sounds.

Each song promises to offer something fresh while staying deeply connected to the roots of classical music.

Prajakta Shukre shared how the journey began. “The whole idea started while I was composing songs based on Indian ragas. I felt inspired to create an EP, and when I spoke to Himani about it, she immediately jumped on board. From there, it just felt like everything fell into place,” she said.

Prajakta further emphasized how special the collaboration was: “Each artist—Varijashree, Pratibha, Kalpana, and Himani—added their own magic to the compositions. It’s been an incredibly satisfying process, weaving together classical influences with a modern vibe and heartfelt lyrics.”

Himani Kapoor recalled the moment it all clicked. “It all started with ‘Tere Bina Saawan,’ the first track we worked on. That’s when I realized this needed to be a full project, not just a single song. I reached out to Prajakta, and she was immediately on board,” Himani said.

She also mentioned how the future of the album was uncertain at first. “We didn’t know how or when it would be released. But once the songs were ready, I shared them with Sufiscore, and they loved it. That’s how the journey moved forward.”

‘Raagraanis’ isn’t just about vocals. It’s supported by a stellar team of instrumentalists and producers from Namyoho Studios, including Kamal Bharti, Nataraj Kshetricha, Swapnomoy Chowdhury, and Rajat Kumar.

The album has been recorded at Laya Digi Studios in Bangalore, with sound mixing and mastering handled by Himanshu Shirlekar, who, according to the team, played a crucial role in bringing the album to life.

The tracks, including the soulful ‘Saiyaan Na Aaye’ and Varijashree’s mesmerizing ‘Sajan Ghar Aaye’, beautifully combine instruments like the flute, esraj, saxophone, and guitar.

‘Raagraanis’ will release on June 12.