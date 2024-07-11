BTS singer Jin to be South Korea’s torchbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics.

BTS singer Jin has been selected as South Korea’s torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. To participate in the torch relay, he departed from Incheon International Airport on July 11. Fans and media persons gathered at the airport to wish the popular Korean pop star their best wishes as he left for the prestigious event.

Jin’s departure came nine days after the announcement regarding his participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics torch relay.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics is scheduled to start on July 26 (local time), July 27, KST. The torch relay commenced in April in Olympia, Greece, and will span across 64 regions in France, till finally culminating on the day of the opening ceremony.

At the airport, Jin received greetings from the multitude of fans who wished him luck for the event. He was seen wearing a clean white T-shirt with white pants at the airport.

Before departing, Jin left a reassuring message for the fans on Weverse, saying, “I’ll go and come back.” He generally sends this message before departing for any event to reassure his fans that he will return safely.

His role as a torchbearer for one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events highlights BTS’ unique growing global outreach. His fans are eagerly waiting to witness his running for the event. This opportunity will mark an important point in Jin’s career.

The exact schedule of the relay hasn’t been made public yet. All torchbearers like Jin will also visit significant historical sites that represent the host country, France.

Jin got this opportunity a month after finishing his 18-month military service. He also made headlines for receiving the prestigious ‘Special Class (Elite) Warriors’ rank, commonly referred to as ‘Elite Soldier’, within just four months of his service in army.

Other members of the BTS comprising of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, are reportedly still serving their military duties.