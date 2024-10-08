BTS’ RM’s ‘Right People Wrong Place’ premieres at Busan Film Festival

BTS members are making waves despite not being active as a band, given their ongoing military service. BTS’ RM’s documentary ‘Right People Wrong Place’ premieres at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Notably, it is the first K-pop documentary to be screened in the open category of BIFF.

Before the screening commenced, Lee Seok Jun, the documentary’s director, talked about RM and the documentary. Seok Jun said, “I remember when I first met RM. He shared with me a Korean phrase which translates to ‘every meeting must part, and every parting leads to another meeting. RM was saying that every encounter leads to a farewell but every farewell also leads to new encounters.” As he went on to talk about the documentary, the oher members of the creative team joined him- San Yawn, Im Subin, Jang Sehoon and JNKYRD.

Talking about ‘Right People Wrong Place’ he said, “This documentary captures the journey of RM as he worked on the album and honestly portrays his personal emotions and doubts. This film was made in nine months, which can be a short time. But actually, it took me a long time, as it delves into RM’s deep inner self. At the same time, it reflects the emotions that many people may have experienced at least once in their lives.”

Moreover, ahead of the documentary’s premiere, RM shared a message for the BTS fandom the ARMY on Weverse. He revealed that he made the documentary with the uncertainty about its release. He added that for the filming, he spent nearly a year with director Lee Seok Jun. It was as if they were living together. RM also revealed that he is writing a journal every day and focusing on his well-being. In conclusion, RM expressed his excitement about reconnecting with fans once he completes his military training.

For those unaware, ‘Right People Wrong Place’ chronicles the creation of RM’s second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. According to Billboard, “the film uses various backdrops and diverse artistic collaborations to offer an evocative glimpse into his introspection and growth. This adds a depth to the maze-like exploration of RM’s identity as both BTS’s leader and the individual Kim Namjoon (RM’s given name).”

On the music front, RM recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for her track ‘Neva Play.’