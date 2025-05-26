From Cannes to Met Gala, Indian celebs rule global red carpets in 2025

Indian stars didn’t just show up on global red carpets in 2025, they owned them. From the Cannes in French Riviera to the Met Gala in Metropolitan Museum in New York, Indian celebs brought desi flair, experimental silhouettes, and cultural pride to the forefront of international fashion.

Here’s a closer look at how Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and more made major style statements that turned heads and made headlines worldwide.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt

If there was one moment at Cannes 2025 that stood out, it was Alia Bhatt closing the film festival in the first-ever Gucci saree.

Advertisement

Embellished with Swarovski crystals and paired with Alia’s signature soft glam makeup, the look screamed elegance with a twist of tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier in the festival, she had already made waves in a creamy Schiaparelli gown and a shimmering body-hugger, but the Gucci saree sealed her status as a true global fashion icon.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cannes without Aishwarya Rai is like Paris without the Eiffel Tower. She once again brought her A-game, first embracing her cultural roots in an ivory Banarasi saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree, paired with a sheer dupatta handwoven with real zardozi embroidery, brought back the classic ‘desi bahu’ charm, complete with sindoor and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

But Ash wasn’t done. She returned in a dramatic black couture gown titled Heiress of Clam from Gaurav Gupta, embroidered in dark metallic shades and topped with a regal Banarasi cape.

What made it even more poetic? The cape featured a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita — a beautiful blend of fashion and philosophy.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s style has always been understated and elegant, and Cannes 2025 was no different. Whether it was a gleaming red saree worn with a sleeveless blouse and choker necklace or her red carpet walk in a Rahul Mishra ombre bodycon gown, Aditi balanced traditional grace and modern sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Her minimal makeup, sindoor, and bindi were subtle yet powerful reminders of her Indian identity, worn proudly on a global platform.

Janhvi Kapoor

Walking the red carpet for her film Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor made a soft but strong statement in a blush pink Tarun Tahiliani creation. The outfit was a mix of old and new — a pleated skirt, corset, and a unique integrated drape gave it a dreamy princess-like feel.

The fabric was hand-woven in Benaras and styled by Rhea Kapoor, who ensured that the ensemble retained both texture and movement.

With her sleek bun and subtle glam, Janhvi delivered a refreshing new take on Indian couture.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK’s Met Gala debut was nothing short of iconic. He chose Sabyasachi for his first appearance at the fashion extravaganza, and the result? Pure royalty.

Dressed in a black wool coat with Japanese horn buttons, tailored trousers, and a satin kamarbandh, Shah Rukh looked like he stepped out of a modern Mughal court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

But the real show-stealer? The custom-made Bengal Tiger Head Cane — crafted in 18k gold and adorned with diamonds, sapphires, and tourmalines.

The king of Bollywood truly arrived, and he made sure everyone noticed.

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh made history this year as the first turban-wearing Indian man to attend the Met Gala. And he did it with flair and dignity. Dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit featuring a kurta, tehmat, and turban, Diljit brought the essence of Punjab to the world’s biggest fashion night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

His look wasn’t just a style statement — it was a powerful nod to his Sikh identity and cultural roots.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made waves at her Met Gala debut not just for her outfit, but also for publicly revealing her baby bump for the first time.

Styled in a custom Gaurav Gupta black gown with a dramatic double-panelled cape, Kiara turned heads and warmed hearts. Her look paid tribute to the late André Leon Talley, a fashion legend known for his capes and bold presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The gold breastplate, charms on her nails, chunky jewellery, and soft waves gave the look both strength and tenderness. It was high fashion with a deeply personal twist.

The fusion of traditional Indian wear with contemporary design, paired with confident cultural expression, is setting a new template. No longer are global red carpets about “fitting in.” Indian celebs are setting trends, not following them in Met, and in Cannes.

2025 has truly been the year Indian fashion went global in the most powerful way — not by diluting its roots, but by celebrating them.