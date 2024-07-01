BTS’ Jin returns from military, prepares for J-Hope’s discharge and future projects

The globally sensational boyband BTS’ oldest member, Jin, recently completed his mandatory military service and is back to civilian life. The singer is brimming with excitement as fellow member J-Hope’s military tenure is nearing its end, and Jin is eagerly awaiting to welcome his friend. Recently, the K-pop idol interacted with fans on Weverse and shared his plans and what the future holds for him.

A fan asked for a sneak peek into Jin’s life, inquiring about what he has been up to these days. To this, the ‘Epiphany’ singer replied, “I’ve been recording, filming variety shows, and I’m slowly making progress on plans I made in the military. I am showing my face as much as I can but also doing my main job. The final products will all be released a few months later so please wait just a little bit more.”

Another curious fan asked when they would get to see actor Jin, to which he replied that he didn’t have any plans to act. Further, fans asked Jin for an update on the song ‘Super Tuna,’ and the singer replied that he has postponed it for now as he is focusing on the release of his fellow bandmate’s new album. Jimin is all set to release his new solo album ‘Muse,’ and he has all the support from the band’s older brother, Jin.

The conversation pivoted to J-Hope’s release from military duties, to which Jin enthusiastically replied, “Wow, Hope-ah, there’s not long left. You better get ready to work hard too! I only took one day off after I got out!” J-Hope joined the military on April 18 of last year and is likely to get discharged in October 2024.

Following Jin’s release, the BTS members reunited to celebrate the completion of Jin’s military tenure. Septet members Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and V waited for him outside the premises. They warmly embraced each other, with RM even playing the saxophone to the tune of their chart-topping song ‘Dynamite.’

The boyband also organized a BTS festa where Jin held a free hugs event for fans on June 13. However, controversy surrounded the event as the fandom believed that their beloved singer had to work and hug 1,000 fans. Putting the rumors to rest, Jin explained that since he was in charge of the event this year, he had taken a draft with him from the start. When he contacted the organizers, they revealed that everything was already in plan, so the singer didn’t have much left to do.