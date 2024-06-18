Jungkook breaks records with ‘Never Let Go’ amid military service

BTS sensation Jungkook is setting records with his latest single, “Never Let Go,” even while enrolled in military service. The track debuted at number 97 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after making it onto the UK Official Singles Chart. “Never Let Go” marks Jungkook’s seventh track to chart on both lists, making him the only K-pop artist to achieve seven entries on either chart. The UK Official Charts are considered the equivalent of the US Billboard Charts.

Jungkook wrote and produced “Never Let Go” as part of the 2024 BTS FESTA, celebrating the boy band’s 11th anniversary. He created the song as a gift for his fans while serving in the military, noting it was an unplanned surprise for the BTS ARMY (the BTS fandom).

On June 18, Billboard Charts announced that Jungkook’s “Never Let Go” made an impressive debut at number 97 on the Hot 100. Taking to X, Billboard Charts posted, “Jung Kook’s ‘Never Let Go’ debuts at No. 97 on this week’s #Hot100. It’s his seventh career solo song to debut on the chart, and first since ‘Standing Next To You’ in November.” On the UK Official Singles Chart, the track charted at number 60 as of June 14.

Advertisement

Previously, on February 26, 2022, “Stay Alive” debuted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. In July 2022, Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” featuring Jungkook peaked at number 22. On July 29, 2023, his solo track “Seven” topped the chart, holding the number 1 position for a week and maintaining a strong presence on the chart for 15 consecutive weeks. In October 2023, Jungkook’s “3D” entered the chart at number 5. In November 2023, the track “Too Much,” featuring The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee, debuted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Never Let Go,” released on June 7, has been making waves since. The song is an emotional tribute to the group’s fans, expressing appreciation for their unwavering support and admiration. Beyond being a chartbuster, the single has excelled in streaming, topping iTunes in its release week and accumulating 43 million streams on Spotify to date.