BTS’ Jimin secures the coveted BRIT Gold in the UK with ‘Who’

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July. Following six months of its release, the lead track ‘Who’ boasts a momentous milestone. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit solo album. The K-pop idol recently bagged the BRTI Gold certification for the track ‘Who’ in the U.K. The impressive milestone makes Jimin the first male K-pop soloist to brag the feat following PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Jimin’s hit single ‘Who’ has received an official BRIT gold certification. This gives BTS’ Jimin his first track to clinch the coveted recognition. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified gold when they sell 400,000 units. On the other hand, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units sold. ‘Who’ is now the first song by a K-pop male soloist since PSY’s iconic 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ to be certified gold in the United Kingdom.

Last month, the K-pop idol became the longest-charting K-pop artist on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Prior to this, ‘Who’ surpassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, solidifying the sensational popularity of his solo track. This made BTS’ Jimin the fastest Asian act ever to achieve the feat. Moreover, he is the only K-pop soloist to have two tracks cross the momentous threshold. Notably, ‘Who’ is his second track to exceed 1.3 billion streams on the platform. Previously, the track ‘Like Crazy’ from his debut solo album ‘FACE’ reached the milestone. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin is now the first and only K-pop soloist to have two tracks surpassing 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ came a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.