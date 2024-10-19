K-Wave Festival: Hyolyn and EXO’s Suho enthral Mumbaikars

The K-pop fandom in the Indian subcontinent is expanding every day. In recent years, K-pop artists have also started interacting with their fan bases in India. As the K-Wave Festival returned to India, fans had a blast! The 2024 K-Wave Festival kickstarted at Bayview Lawns in Mumbai on Friday night. K-pop stars Hyolyn and EXO’s leader Suho headlined the main event. With their power-packed performances, the K-pop idols left no stone unturned to enthral Mumbaikars.

The event was kickstarted by singer-songwriter Hyolyn who commanded the stage as soon as she entered. The songstress looked dazzling in a red ensemble as she captivated the audience. Sending waves of excitement among fans, she also performed some of her chartbusters including ‘Dally’ and ‘See Sea.’ Hyolyn made the night a memorable one for K-pop enthusiasts in India as she enthralled them with her powerful vocals and energetic moves.

Soon, celebrated K-pop boyband EXO’s lead member, Suho set the stage on fire. As he greeted fans with a ‘Namaste,’ he was welcomed with loud cheers and applause. The K-pop sensation sported an edgy outfit comprising a red tee paired with a black blazer and black jeans. The K-pop star performed for an hour as the audience grooved to his electric vocals. Suho performed some of his top hits including ‘Morning Star,’ ‘Self-portrait,’ and ‘1 to 3’ among others. The music sensation also performed some of EXO’s chart-busting tracks such as ‘Overdose,’ ‘Let’s Love’ and ‘Made In You.’

As per India Today, Suho was in awe of the energy his Indian fans displayed and iterated that he would talk about them with EXO. The K-pop idol also asked his fandom for continued support as he captivated them with his music.

Hyolyn made her debut as a member of the K-pop girl group SISTAR in 2010. The group includes Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou and Dasom. The quartet delivered several hits during their time such as ‘I Like That,’ ‘So Cool,’ and ‘Shake It’ among others. The girl group disbanded in 2017. Since then, Hyolyn has continued with her solo endeavours.

On the other hand, Suho debuted with the K-pop boy band EXO in 2012. The celebrated group has released several hits including ‘Eve,’ ‘Tempo,’ ‘Love Shot’ and ‘Growl.’ Suho released his first solo album ‘Self-Portrait’ in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Indian K-pop scene also witnessed captivating performances from The Rose and Eric Nam at this year’s Lollapalooza. This followed GOT7’s Jackson Wang enthralling the audience with his suave moves and enchanting voice as the first K-pop act at Lollapalooza India in 2023. Moving ahead, the list of upcoming K-pop events in India includes GOT7’s BamBam’s fan signing event. It will take place on December 15, 2024.