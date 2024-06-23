‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ 2 on the way? Farhan Akhtar responds

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has sparked excitement among netizens with news of his collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The duo shares a long history of partnerships, having worked together on films like ‘Lakshya,’ ‘Luck By Chance,’ and the travel adventure ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ As ‘Lakshya’ celebrates its 20th anniversary with a re-release in theaters, Farhan has opened up about the prospect of teaming up with Hrithik once again.

According to News18, Farhan recently expressed his desire for a sequel to the beloved film during an interview. He mentioned that everyone is eager for a second installment, hoping that a suitable script will materialize soon. Discussing the potential sequel, Farhan stated, “We all want the sequel to happen as it’s a loved film. We are often asked about part two of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the audiences have embraced the film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope.”

When asked whether he would like to collaborate with Hrithik again after their previous successful ventures, Farhan responded, “Absolutely. We often discuss this whenever we meet. There’s a mutual enthusiasm and excitement to work together, but it’s crucial that the film and its story are the right fit. We keep each other grounded.”

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ revolves around three friends (Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol) who reunite in Spain for Abhay Deol’s bachelor party before his wedding to Kalki Koechlin. Katrina Kaif also plays a significant role as Roshan’s love interest. The film, a slice-of-life travel adventure, explores the meaning of life as the friends journey through Spain’s roads. Fans consider it a spiritual sequel to the travel-centric film ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ also produced under Excel Entertainment.

In related news, Akhtar had announced an all-female version of the film titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. However, production has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts among the cast members.