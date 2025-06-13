Dharmendra reveals he recommended Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Sholay’

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently opened up about his key role in casting of Amitabh Bachchan for the iconic 1975 film ‘Sholay’.

In a heartfelt conversation with ANI, Dharmendra revealed that it was he who suggested Bachchan’s name to director Ramesh Sippy, believing the then-rising actor had something special to offer.

Recalling their early meetings, Dharmendra said, “Amitabh Bachchan used to come to see me, sit beside me. I won’t say I gave him the role, but I did recommend him. I told Ramesh Sippy, ‘There’s this new boy, his voice is impressive, and there’s a rare sincerity in him. Take him.’”

According to reports, the role of Jai was originally meant for Shatrughan Sinha, but Dharmendra’s recommendation changed the course of casting—and possibly, Hindi cinema history.

‘Sholay’ went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films. Set in the fictional village of Ramgarh, the film follows two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), hired by retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the feared dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

The story’s emotional weight deepens when they know that Gabbar was responsible for Thakur losing his arms, spurring Jai and Veeru to fight even harder on his behalf.

For Dharmendra, ‘Sholay’ holds a timeless place in his heart. “This film, I feel, has been made for centuries to come,” he shared.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Dharmendra humbly noted that despite decades of success, he still feels his best work is yet to come. “I have yet to give the best,” he said, a statement that speaks volumes about his passion and dedication even after all these years.

The actor, who began his film journey in 1960 with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’, quickly rose to stardom in the mid-60s with hits like ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, and ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’.

Over the years, Dharmendra delivered a string of blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances, from action-packed roles in ‘Ankhen’, ‘Sholay’, and ‘Dharam Veer’ to nuanced portrayals in films like ‘Satyakam’, ‘Anupama’, and ‘Chupke Chupke’.

Now, at this stage of his career, Dharmendra isn’t slowing down. He’s gearing up for his next release, ‘Ikkis’, directed by Sriram Raghavan. “It’s a very good subject,” Dharmendra teased, keeping further details under wraps. The film is ready for release on October 2.

Adding to the excitement, Dharmendra is also going to reunite with actor Arbaaz Khan after nearly three decades for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’. Shooting is likely to begin soon, with the film aiming for a theatrical release in November 2025.