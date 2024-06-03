Zaheer Iqbal shares romantic birthday tribute to Sonakshi Sinha

On Sunday, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her birthday, and her rumored boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, marked the occasion with a heartfelt and romantic post on Instagram.

Zaheer shared a collection of joyful and intimate moments with Sonakshi, showcasing their time together. The album featured snapshots from their travels and professional photoshoots, capturing the essence of their relationship. Accompanying the photos, Zaheer wrote a simple yet affectionate message, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz.”

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments section with their well-wishes. Sonakshi herself responded with heart and hugging emojis, while one fan wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy and blessed birthday,” and another added, “Happy birthday Sona.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Zaheer Iqbal has a history of celebrating Sonakshi’s birthday with similar enthusiasm. Last year, he shared a series of endearing pictures from various sets and outings, along with a heartfelt message that read, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Anyways… You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep ‘Roaring’ and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you.”

Speculations about Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship have been circulating for a while, although the pair has consistently described themselves as “just friends.” However, hints from their close circle, including actor Varun Sharma’s Instagram story, suggest there might be more to their bond.

Professionally, Sonakshi and Zaheer recently appeared together in the film “Double XL” and the music video “Blockbuster.”

In addition to her personal milestones, Sonakshi is also receiving acclaim for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” This Netflix series, set in the 1940s during the Indian freedom struggle, explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, weaving a tale of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series boasts a star-studded cast including Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is now streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a deep dive into the cultural tapestry of the era. As Sonakshi continues to shine both on and off the screen, her fans eagerly anticipate what she will accomplish next.