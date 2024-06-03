‘Heeramandi’ season 2: Netflix renews Bhansali’s hit series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is officially returning for a season 2, much to the delight of its fans. The acclaimed director’s first foray into the world of streaming has been met with overwhelming success, and Netflix has greenlit another season, as reported by Variety.

The series, which debuted on May 1, quickly captured global attention. Within its first week, “Heeramandi” soared to the top of Netflix’s worldwide non-English TV charts in 43 countries, becoming the most-watched Indian series on the platform. In India, it has maintained its position at the top of the charts since its release.

Set against the backdrop of the Heeramandi district in Lahore during the British rule of India from 1920 to 1947, the series offers a glimpse into the lives of tawaifs, akin to Japan’s geishas, who were skilled in music and dance and often courted by nobility. The story centers on Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala, the cunning matriarch of Heeramandi, and her ambitious niece Fareedan, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, who aspires to usurp her aunt’s position.

The ensemble cast also includes Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha, each adding depth to the rich tapestry of characters.

Bhansali expressed his excitement and the immense effort behind the series. “It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot. After ‘Gangubai’ released in February 2022, from that to now every single day I have worked without a break. So the responsibility is huge on the series,” he told Variety.

Discussing the direction for the upcoming season, Bhansali revealed, “In ‘Heeramandi 2,’ the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs.”

Monika Shergill, VP of content at Netflix India, also shared her excitement about the series’ renewal. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series — making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon — has been hugely energizing and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2.”

Fans of the series can look forward to more captivating storytelling and stunning visuals as “Heeramandi” continues to unfold its narrative in the next season.