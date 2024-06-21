Zaheer Iqbal poses with Shatrughan Sinha before wedding to Sonakshi

Excitement is in the air as the Bollywood grapevine buzzes with news of Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s impending wedding. Ahead of the rumored big day, veteran actor and Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, was seen sharing a joyful moment with Zaheer, showcasing their happiness as they posed together for the camera.

In a heartwarming scene, both Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha were all smiles, hinting at the joyous celebration to come. Sonakshi herself was spotted in a chic white outfit, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Recently, a playful photo of Zaheer and his friends made the rounds on social media. Saqib Saleem, actor and brother of Huma Qureshi, shared the image on Instagram. The snapshot captured Zaheer and his close-knit group of friends, all grinning from ear to ear. Saqib captioned the photo with a lighthearted, “Boys boys boys ye pagal ladke!” Zaheer, clearly touched, re-shared the image, adding a heart emoji.

The couple has been soaking in pre-wedding festivities with their friends. Sonakshi’s Instagram Stories on Monday were a testament to the fun, filled with pictures from her bachelorette party. In one striking selfie, Sonakshi flaunted her signature style with kohl-lined eyes, nude lips, and her hair styled in a bun. Another photo showed her alongside Huma Qureshi, with both looking dazzling in black ensembles—Sonakshi in a sparkling outfit and Huma in a stylish cutout dress.

Zaheer also enjoyed a night out with his friends, sharing celebratory snapshots. Saqib Saleem was among the revelers, adding to the joyous pre-wedding celebrations.

According to sources close to Sonakshi, the wedding is taking place on June 23 in Mumbai. Adding to the excitement, an audio invite reportedly went viral, where Sonakshi and Zaheer confirmed their upcoming nuptials. The digital invitation, styled like a magazine cover, featured the couple in a snowy setting, with Zaheer Iqbal sweetly kissing Sonakshi on the cheek.

Despite the growing speculation and excitement, Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained discreet about their relationship. They have not publicly addressed their wedding plans, maintaining a low profile since rumors about their dating first emerged. The duo starred together in the 2022 film “Double XL,” and while they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, their Instagram posts tell a different story, often featuring each other in heartfelt moments.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, the joyful snapshots and celebrations hint that a grand Bollywood wedding is just around the corner.