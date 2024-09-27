Pratibha Ranta receives best wishes from Himachal CM for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ in Oscars

Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category. This significant achievement has brought attention to the film and its star-studded cast, particularly Himachal Pradesh-born actor Pratibha Ranta, whose performance has captured the hearts of audiences.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride and congratulate Pratibha Ranta for her impressive work in Laapataa Ladies. In his heartfelt message, the Chief Minister praised her exceptional acting, highlighting how she has made not only Himachal Pradesh but the entire nation proud.

हिमाचल प्रदेश की बेटी प्रतिभा रांटा ने ऑस्कर 2025 के लिए चुनी गई बॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘लापता लेडीज’ में अपने अभिनय से सभी को प्रभावित किया है। Advertisement प्रतिभा का अभिनय न केवल छोटे पर्दे पर बल्कि बड़े पर्दों पर भी बेमिसाल रहा है। ‘लापता लेडीज’ में आपका अद्भुत अभिनय महिलाओं की स्थिति और उनके… pic.twitter.com/wknq6PBTsg — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) September 26, 2024

“Himachal Pradesh’s daughter Pratibha Ranta has impressed everyone with her acting in the Bollywood film Laapata Ladies selected for Oscar 2025. Pratibha’s acting has been unmatched not only on the small screen but also on the big screen. Your wonderful acting in Laapata Ladies presents the condition of women and their experiences from a new perspective. This contribution of yours is important in changing the thinking of the society,” Sukhu wrote.

Pratibha Ranta reacts: “A dream come true”

Following the announcement, Pratibha Ranta shared her overwhelming joy and gratitude in an interview with ANI. Describing the moment as surreal, she said, “I love this feeling…we were not expecting it, but we were definitely hoping for something of that sort to happen. Today, it finally happened, and we are quite happy.” She went on to express her eagerness to meet Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who were instrumental in bringing the film to life.

Reflecting on her journey, Pratibha said, “It actually feels like all my hard work has paid off right now. You achieve one goal, and then you tend to broaden your vision, setting new goals. I think that is happening to me right now.” Her words resonate with the essence of ambition and perseverance, as she looks forward to new horizons after this milestone.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies hit the big screen on March 1, 2024. The film’s storyline, set in rural India in 2001, follows two brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey. The confusion that ensues forms the heart of the narrative, with twists and turns as the brides’ husbands begin their search for their rightful partners.

The film stars a mix of fresh faces and seasoned actors, including Sparsh, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, who all play pivotal roles. However, Pratibha Ranta’s performance has garnered special attention, both from critics and audiences alike, as she brings a new depth to her character.