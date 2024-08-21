World Entrepreneurs Day: Bollywood actresses shining in business

On World Entrepreneurs Day, it’s worth highlighting the impressive feats of Bollywood actresses who have successfully transitioned from the silver screen to the business world. These stars are not just admired for their acting skills but also for their entrepreneurial prowess, setting inspiring examples in various industries. Here’s a closer look at some of these dynamic women who are making waves beyond cinema:

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has carved out a significant niche in the business arena with her brand, ‘Star Struck’. Launched with a vision to offer high-quality, cruelty-free cosmetics at accessible prices, the brand quickly gained popularity for empowering its users with confidence. But Leone’s entrepreneurial ventures don’t stop there. She also launched ‘Affeto’, a line of fragrances, and invested in ‘Rize Wellness’, a wellness brand. Her foray into the hospitality industry includes her restaurant ‘Chica Loca’, and she’s a supporter of the organic athleisure brand ‘I Am Animal’.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has recently made a significant mark with her own production company, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. This is just one part of her expansive business portfolio. She also introduced ‘Hyphen’, a skincare line, and ‘Ms Taken’, a clothing brand. Fitness is another area where Sanon has left her mark with her studio ‘The Tribe’. Her ventures reflect a commitment to diverse industries, showcasing her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has successfully transitioned her public persona into multiple business ventures. She is an investor in popular brands like ‘Mamaearth’ and ‘Kisankonnect’, demonstrating her keen eye for growing businesses. Shetty’s fitness app, ‘Simple Soulful’, complements her role as a fitness advocate. Her restaurant ‘Bastian’ is a staple in fine dining, and she co-owns ‘SVS Studio’, a VFX studio. The actress also ventured into fashion with her clothing line ‘DreamSS’ and endorses several brands such as ‘Yakult’ and ‘Godrej Nupur’.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has taken a unique approach with her brand ‘Soezi’, which specializes in press-on nails. The brand’s e-commerce store provides a wide range of nail products, with plans for future expansion. Sinha’s focus on making nail care accessible and stylish reflects her innovative approach to entrepreneurship.

These actresses are not only redefining their careers but also breaking new ground in various industries. Their entrepreneurial endeavors on World Entrepreneurs Day serve as a testament to their versatility and drive, inspiring many with their success stories. Whether it’s in cosmetics, fashion, wellness, or beyond, they continue to set new benchmarks for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.