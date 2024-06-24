When Tanushree Dutta spoke out on post-MeToo struggles and not getting films

Tanushree Dutta is once again in the spotlight as Nana Patekar recently denied allegations of sexual harassment made against him by Dutta. In response, Dutta expressed her strong disapproval of Patekar’s statements, criticizing him for dismissing her accusations as false.

Dutta, who initially spoke out about being sexually harassed in Bollywood in 2018, revealed that she faced difficulties in securing work following her revelations. Her courageous step marked the beginning of the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry.

Dutta had taken to social media to express her frustration about the lack of job offers in the film industry. Reflecting on her ordeal, she shared, “Things have been happening to me for a long time. This is the first time when I talked about everything in a single post.”

Despite receiving offers for both films and web projects, Dutta observed a trend where potential collaborations failed to materialize. She recounted instances where producers, directors, or sponsors suddenly withdrew from negotiations, leaving her in a state of uncertainty.

Dutta’s revelations inspired many female artists to come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment by influential figures in the industry. This movement led to the naming and shaming of several prominent Bollywood celebrities. Dutta lamented the power dynamics at play, stating, “People just get one message ‘it is advisable not to work with her’.”

Expressing her plea for work opportunities, Tanushree Dutta emphasized, “Please give me work so I can fight better.” Her initial accusations in 2018 targeted not only Nana Patekar but also choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri for their alleged misconduct on the sets of ‘Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss’.

Following Dutta’s lead, numerous female artists and journalists came forward with their own accounts of harassment, exposing alleged sexual predators within the film industry. Among those named were actors Alok Nath and Rajat Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher, filmmaker Sajid Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani.

Dutta’s ongoing battle against the systemic issues of harassment and power abuse in Bollywood highlights the challenges faced by individuals who speak out against influential figures. Despite the setbacks, Dutta remains resolute in her pursuit of justice and continues to advocate for a safer and more equitable industry for all.