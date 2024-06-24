Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar a “pathological liar” for denying MeToo allegations

In 2018, during the MeToo movement, actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Tanushree alleged that Nana misbehaved with her during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film ‘Horn Ok Please.’ In a recent interview, Nana Patekar broke his silence on the accusation, prompting Tanushree Dutta to lash out at his response.

In an interview with The Lallantop, the ‘Welcome’ actor claimed that he knew the allegation was false and hence did not feel agitated. Reflecting on the accusation, Nana said that he knew it was all a lie, which is why he didn’t get angry. Adding to this, Patekar said that all those things are old and have happened. There is nothing to talk about, and everyone knows the truth. “What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn’t do this? I know the truth that I didn’t do anything.”

After Nana termed the allegations false, Tanushree Dutta is now calling him a “pathological liar” and claiming that the actor is scared due to his depleting fan base. In an interview with Times Now, Dutta strongly commented on Patekar rebuffing her accusation as a lie, saying, “Now, he is scared, and his supporter base in Bollywood has dwindled. All those who supported him are either bankrupt or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now, and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar.”

Advertisement

In 2018, the former Miss India Universe 2004 started the #MeToo movement in India, accusing actor Nana Patekar of trying to sexually abuse her during the shooting of a song for the film ‘Horn Ok Please.’ Dutta faced backlash for her accusations while Patekar denied them. Following the incident, Dutta has opened up several times on how voicing the allegations has impacted her professional career.