When a fan left property worth 72 crores to Sanjay Dutt

Over the years, Bollywood’s Sanju Baba has amassed a massive fandom. Ever since his early days, Sanjay Dutt has captured fans’ hearts with his swag and screen presence. Recently, a 2018 incident that shocked the ‘Munna Bhai’ actor has been going viral. A few years back, a 62-year-old housewife from Mumbai, who was a die-hard fan of Sanjay Dutt, left a part of her inheritance worth 72 crores to the veteran actor.

As per reports, the woman was suffering from a very terminal illness. She arranged all possible ways with per bank to make sure that every part of her wealth goes to Dutt. This included 49.6 lakh in cash as well as an amount of her prime property. Notably, the woman never even met Sanjay Dutt. However, the fangirl in her instigated her to leave all her property behind to the veteran actor.

Upon hearing the news, Sanjay Dutt was dumbfounded and didn’t know how to react. Subsequently, Dutt shocked everyone by refusing to accept a single rupee. The actor said, “I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nisha, and I am overwhelmed by the entire incident.” Dutt iterated that he had no intention of taking advantage of this generous gesture. His lawyer intervened shortly afterwards to assure that the woman’s pertinent heirs would receive their assets through the legal process. Moreover, if there are no claimants, the assets would fall under government succession law.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has delivered several hits during his career. These include ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Saajan,’ ‘Vaastav,’ ‘Munna Bhai,’ and more. Moving ahead, as per reports, the actor is going to reunite with Ajay Devgn for Luv Ranajan’s ‘Ranger.’ Moreover, he also has ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Baap,’ and ‘KD- The Devil’ on his plate.

