What made ‘Tauba Tauba’ a massive hit? Vicky Kaushal reveals!

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the television premiere of ‘Bad Newz’ and credits the film for delivering a chart-topping hit, ‘Tauba Tauba’. The song, sung by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, has captured hearts with its peppy beats and electrifying choreography.

Speaking about the song’s success, Vicky said, “’Bad Newz’ isn’t just a film; it’s an experience. It gave me the chance to be part of a fantastic entertainer and brought a song like ‘Tauba Tauba’ into my life. The love and energy this track continues to receive are incredible.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ is a rollercoaster comedy that follows Saloni, a spirited young woman who lands in a series of unexpected situations. As she navigates her journey, she encounters quirky characters with secrets of their own, making for a hilarious and heartfelt story.

Triptii Dimri, who plays Saloni, shared her excitement about the film’s unique charm. “Saloni is such a relatable character, and I loved portraying her. Working on ‘Bad Newz’ was pure joy, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the mix of laughter and emotions the film offers,” she said.

Joining the cast is Ammy Virk as the lovable restaurateur Gurbir Singh Pannu. Reflecting on his role, Ammy said, “This film has so much heart. Playing Gurbir allowed me to explore a new dimension as an actor. The blend of humor and heartfelt moments makes this movie truly special.”

The ensemble cast also includes Neha Dhupia, adding to the film’s charm. With its witty storyline, vibrant characters, and chartbuster soundtrack, ‘Bad Newz’ promises to be a delightful watch.

Mark your calendars! ‘Bad Newz’ will premiere on Star Gold on December 22. Whether you’re a fan of laugh-out-loud comedies or groovy dance tracks, this film has something for everyone.