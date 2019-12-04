After releasing the first look poster, the makers of Sab Kushal Mangal has finally released the official trailer of the film. A new small-town comedy featuring debutantes Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan.

On Tuesday, actor Akshaye Khanna took to his official Instagram handle to share the first trailer of his upcoming film. The 2 minutes and 38 seconds trailer depicts a ‘three-way’ love story about a young woman, a TV anchor, and a local big shot. The film’s trailer is replete with double entendres, slapstick humour and odd moments like one in which the main character misidentifies an Americano as Americana.

Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “Sab Kushal Mangal – Official Trailer Shaadi ke liye hoga dangal, par aaj se hoga Sab Kushal Mangal! Presenting the #SabKushalMangalTrailer (sic).”

But the highlight of the trailer isn’t the newcomers, who are given nothing more to do than to prance about and deliver awkward lines awkwardly, but Akshaye Khanna’s smashing new wig.

The actor has been slowly making a comeback, after several years spent under the radar. After a span of four years, Khanna returned with an antagonistic turn in Dishoom and followed it up with films such as Mom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister and Section 375.

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh also took to his official Twitter handle to share the new trailer of the film. Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “Trailer of #SabKushalMangal… Stars Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan… Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap… 3 Jan 2020 release (sic).”

Helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal is the first production venture by Prachi Manmohan, daughter of producer and writer Nitin Manmohan.