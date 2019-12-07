After Netflix film anthology Lust Stories being nominated at the Emmy Awards this year, the makers of the film- Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar- are set to scare their fans with their next film titled Ghost Stories.

On Friday, the makers released the teaser of the film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser of her debut web film.

From the teaser, it’s quite understood that the Lust stories filmmakers are coming up with an amazing horror story that will make the audience scream aloud. According to the last promo-teaser, the film seems to be as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama.

Alongside the teaser, she wrote, “Darwaaze pe koi hai. Will you open it? #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou (sic).”

Karan shared the teaser saying, “Who’s afraid of a little terror? You will be. #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou @netflix_in @RSVPMovies @ashidua.”

Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser saying, “First look, First Scream! #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou @karanjohar @anuragkashyap10 #dibakarbanerjee @janhvikapoor @itsvijayvarma.”

Though the director’s previous film Lust Stories didn’t win any awards, they surely made their presence felt at the Emmy Awards.

Ghost Stories will release on Netflix on January 1, 2020.