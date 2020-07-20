Amazon Prime Video has come up with a unique idea to raise the curiosity around its latest Original Series Bandish Bandits. The streaming service has brought together the cast of some of its noted shows such as Mirzapur, The Family Man, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, among others. The video starts with Kunaal Roy Kapur (Arghya), who is playing Shreya Chaudhary’s (Tamanna) manager in the show, attempting to find the best marketing idea for the trailer launch.

In an attempt to scout for the best marketing idea, Kunaal brings together some of the quirkiest people on the internet together on a video call along with Shreya & Ritwik Bhowmwik (Radhe), the lead characters in Bandish Bandits. Some of the people who join them on the video call are familiar Prime Video faces like Ali Fazal (Guddu in Mirzapur), Divyendu (Munna in Mirzapur), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra in Inside Edge), Ahsaas Chhana, Nikhil Vijay & Shubham Gaur (from Hostel Daze), Yashaswini Dayama (Made In Heaven), Sharib Hashmi (JK in The Family Man) and digital influencer Ayush Mehra.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik as a Hindustani classical performer named Radhe alongside Shreya Chaudhry, as popstar Tamanna. Add to the two lead characters, the film shall see a host of veteran actors that include Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang as part of the ensemble cast. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

Bandish Bandits will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 4, 2020.