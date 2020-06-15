Content Czarina, Ekta Kapoor, who played an important role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, posted a remembrance video for the actor. Sushant, on Sunday, was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

The post was Ekta’s final send-off for the actor, whom she had given his first break.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she penned a long note, “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless night. All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS… the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much! (sic).”

In the video, one can see a collage of Sushant’s moments from Balaji Telefilms hit serial Pavitra Rishta, where he starred opposite Ankita Lokhande. The video also showed snapshots of Sushant at various gatherings and parties, thrown Ekta.

Amid all the comments, what caught everyone’s attention was designer Masaba Gupta comment. She wrote, “Only if the Odd ones were celebrated instead of being made to feel like they are meant to go sit in a different corner from everyone else. I’ve always wondered why an actor has to live out of a definition served by society both personally and professionally. I’m reading about him and discovering who he was & happy he didn’t feel the need to fit into that definition. Different is wonderful, but just not enough sometimes, I think.”

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, films Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the death of Rajput, who was also noted for his philanthropic services.

Condolences have poured in for the actor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders from across the political spectrum.