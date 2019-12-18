Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol are all set to show on-screen chemistry in their upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on a true story of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film aims to show Laxmi’s struggle, pain and agony.

After dropping the trailer of the film, the makers, on Tuesday, released a new song from the film. Titled as “Nok Jhok”, the track establishes the love story of the two protagonists. It showcases their friendship beautifully turning into love. It talks about the small disagreements, affection and fondness that forms the essence of a relationship. Deepika and Vikrant portray the companionship between Malti and Amol in its purest form.

On Wednesday, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle to share the song. Alongside, she wrote, “Nok Jhok Song Out Now!Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar… Here’s Malti and Amol’s #NokJhok Song out now (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vikrant also took to his official Instagram handle to share the song. Alongside, he wrote, “NOK JHOK – OST CHHAPAAKHar tu tu-main main mein chipa hota hai pyaar ke anek pehlu. Catch Malti and Amol’s #NokJhok here (sic).”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2019. The film is based on a true story of Laxmi Agarwal, who tries to rebuild her life as a man throws acid on her face on a public street in New Delhi after she rejects his proposal.