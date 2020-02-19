After releasing the reprised version of “Dus Bahane” song, the makers of Baaghi 3, on Wednesday dropped another song “Bhankas”. With the ongoing wedding season, “Bhankas” featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff is the new wedding anthem. In the song, one can see Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding taking place.

Originally composed by Bappi Lahiri, “Bhankas” is a revamped number that starred Jitendra and Sridevi and now has Shraddha and Tiger teasing and having fun at their family wedding. A day ago, the makers of Baaghi 3 shared a still in which Tiger and Shraddha’s chemistry had fans rooting for “Bhankas” song from Baaghi 3.

The new song has been revamped by Tanishk Bagchi and features the original’s touch by Bappi da.

Sharing the song on her official Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, “Jab Ronnie aur Siya ke moves par honge sab vaari, tab bajega dhol aur naachegi duniya saari. #Bhankas Song Out Now! (sic).”

Crooned by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi, the “Bhankas 2.0” is a fun, peppy and upbeat track in which Tiger and Shraddha’s playful chemistry will win your hearts. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the new version was shot over three days on a set in Mumbai with 300 background dancers. “Thirty-five years ago, I created “Ek Aankh Maaru Toh” for Jeetendra and Sridevi and it got me a lot of love,” Bappi told the daily.

Baaghi 3 is the story of Ronnie who ends up crossing borders to save his brother from ISIS terrorists. The film will also star Jackie Shroff in a cameo and he will be seen playing Riteish and Tiger’s father. Baaghi 3 has been shot in Serbia and Rajasthan.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.